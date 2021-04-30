'Shooter Dadi' Dies Aged 89; Bhumi and Taapsee Express Condolences

The film Saand Ki Aankh follows their journey of becoming female sharpshooters while tackling patriarchy and derision.

Chandro was believed to be among the oldest sharpshooters in the world, and won more than 30 National championships. Both women lived in Johri, which got its first shooting range in 1999 and in an attempt to boost interest, a shooting content was organized. Chandro had taken her granddaughter to the contest but stepped in and fired a shot to put her granddaughter at ease.