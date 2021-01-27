Shilpa Shirodkar Gets Second Dose of COVID Vaccine in the UAE
The actor received the first dose around two weeks back.
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar took to Instagram to share that she has received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in the United Arab Emirates. "Dose 2 !!! Im done", Shilpa wrote along with a selfie.
On 7 January, Shirodkar received the first shot.
The UAE has inoculated 8% of its population with the coronavirus vaccines and aims to cover half its residents in the first quarter, a report by Live Mint stated some time back.
The UAE has approved the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine and the one by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.