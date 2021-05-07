On Road to Recovery: Shilpa Shetty's Family Tests COVID Positive
The actor assured that she's tested negative and everyone is under isolation
Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a health update with her fans and wrote that her family including husband Raj Kundra, and their two kids, have tested positive for COVID-19. She assured that her reports came back negative and everyone else is in isolation. In a statement on Instagram, she wrote, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice."
She added that two of her in-house staff members were also infected by the virus and are recovering in a medical facility. She added, "By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not... STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY."
She recently shared a video on Instagram talking about the pain she's experiencing because of the situation in the country. She expressed her respect and gratitude for all the frontline workers through her platform. "We are not just losing people to Covid, but we are also losing people to hunger, to the lack of oxygen, to the lack of timely medical care, she said.
Referring to her initiative towards COVID relief, she informed, "The least we can do in these times is play a catalyst and I am doing that right now with an organization called Khaana Chahiye who are doing such a wonderful job." She urged everyone to donate whatever they can to help the needy and tackle the issue of hunger in these trying times.
"Just thought I should connect with you all and express my feelings. We are in it together, we must fight it together," she captioned the post. Other Bollywood celebrities have also been working to help with COVID relief efforts. Actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan have also partnered with NGOs to provide meals to those in need.
