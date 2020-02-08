Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shilpa Shetty Bounces Into the House

Shilpa asks all the contestants to talk about their best and worst memories from the house. Shehnaz says that her best memory was when her brother came and told her how popular she is. Paras says that his best memory was when he entered this house the first day. Mahira breaks down in tears when she expresses how difficult it’s going to be to leave this house as they all are so attached to it. Aarti counts her panic attacks as her worst moments. Rashami picks her ill behaviour and wrong language as her worst moments. Asim cherishes his and Sidharth’s friendships and recalls the day he won the ‘Akhada task’ and gave his winning medal to Sidharth, on the other hand Sidharth confesses his best moment was when Shehnaz missed him during his secret days period.

Shilpa cheers the housemates by asking them to give one thing as a gift to the contestant that they would want them to take back with them as their memory. The contestants bring some meaningful and special gifts for their fellow contestants.