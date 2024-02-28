'She’s The Person of My Dreams': Anant Ambani on Marriage to Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani, youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, in a recent interview, got candid about his soon-to-be wedding with Radhika Merchant ahead of their pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
Several Indian and international artists are set to perform including Rihanna, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh.
Anant Ambani told India Today, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”
“Beyond that, Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength,” he also added.
Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations will take place from March 1-3 in Jamnagar.
