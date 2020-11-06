'Sherni' Makers Set Up ICC to Probe Allegations Against Vijay Raaz

On Tuesday, 3 November, actor Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested by the Gondia police after a crew member filed a molestation case against him. Following this incident, an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up by Sherni director Amit Masurkar and producer Vikram Malhotra to probe the matter, as per a report by mid-day.

Vijay Raaz was shooting for the Vidya Balan-led film, which is being filmed in Madhya Pradesh, when the alleged incident took place, police officials said. A source told the publication that Raaz left for Mumbai after he was granted bail.