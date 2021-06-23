Directors Must Also Learn Acting: 'Sherni' Actor Neeraj Kabi

Sherni is directed by Amit Masurkar, famous for Newton. Kabi added that he was excited to work with the National award-winning director. The duo first met when Masurkar attended Kabi's acting workshop.

"Amit had said he wanted to make films but wanted to learn the craft so that he can direct his actors. When a director says 'be yourself', it is wrong to say to an actor because if I am being myself then I am not acting. I am not supposed to be myself, I am supposed to be the character," the actor told PTI during a virtual interaction.

Kabi, then added, that director must learn the basic of acting to be able to mould actors into their characters better.