Directors Must Also Learn Acting: 'Sherni' Actor Neeraj Kabi
Neeraj Kabi played the role of Akhil Nangia in the Vidya Balan starrer 'Sherni'.
Actor Neeraj Kabi believes that Vidya Balan starrer Sherni also deals with gender politics alongwith the man VS wild conflict, adding that it was one of his major reasons for joining the film. He also believes that directors must learn the basics of acting to hone their craft.
Vidya Balan plays the role of Vidya Vincent, a forest officer who must track a tigress. Neeraj Kabi, plays Akhil Nangia, Vidya's former mentor and senior officer.
“In the film, Sherni is also struggling to save herself from man. There is a conflict of Vidya and tigress. It is being used as a metaphor. There are various male characters who are trying to consume her emotionally and mentally. Like, I am becoming an impediment between Vidya and nature, animals and I will play the barrier to the highest level so that Vidya crosses it and becomes the hero."Neeraj Kabi, Actor, to PTI
Sherni is directed by Amit Masurkar, famous for Newton. Kabi added that he was excited to work with the National award-winning director. The duo first met when Masurkar attended Kabi's acting workshop.
"Amit had said he wanted to make films but wanted to learn the craft so that he can direct his actors. When a director says 'be yourself', it is wrong to say to an actor because if I am being myself then I am not acting. I am not supposed to be myself, I am supposed to be the character," the actor told PTI during a virtual interaction.
Kabi, then added, that director must learn the basic of acting to be able to mould actors into their characters better.
"Similarly, when a director says 'relax', I cannot because my character can’t. There are these little myths in the industry. And that is why directors must also learn acting, it is important. Amit did that and it was a pleasure working with him."Neeraj Kabi, Actor
Neeraj Kabi bean his work in cinema with the 1997 film The Last Vision directed by AK Bir. He, then, won the Jury Special Mention for Best Actor at the 4th Jagran Film Festival for his role in Anand Gandhi's film Ship of Theseus.
He went on to act in Shyam Benegal's TV series Samvidhaan as Mahatma Gandhi, Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and Meghna Gulzar Talvar. He is also famous for his roles in Sacred Games and Paatal Lok.
Talking about his process behind choosing roles, he said, “Being in the two spaces— indie and commercial mainstream space — is interesting. However, I am looking for stronger and more powerful characters. I am happy but I am not content completely because I am waiting to perform what I have to.”
Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, and Brijendra Kala among others. The film released on 19 June on Amazon Prime Video.
