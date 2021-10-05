'Thorough Professional': Honsla Rakh Producer Says Shehnaaz Gill Will Shoot Song
Shehnaaz Gill took a break from work following her friend Sidharth Shukla's death.
Actor, singer and TV personality Shehnaaz Gill will shoot a special song for her upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh Following her friend and colleague Sidharth Shukla’s demise on 2 September, Shehnaaz took a break from work. However, now she has reportedly confirmed that she will complete her work commitments.
In an interview with ETimes, producer of Honsla Rakh Diljit Thind said, “I was in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India, depending on her visa.”
Thind also spoke about her current state of mind and wished her luck for future projects. “She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss of Sidharth Shukla. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitments. She is like family, and that’s the reason we don’t want to impose anything on her. I want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity,” he told the publication.
Child actor Shinda Grewal, who is also set to feature in Honsla Rakh, recently shared a video with Shehnaaz from the sets on Twitter.
Punjabi actor, singer Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa is also a part of the movie. Honsla Rakh is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and marks the debut of Diljit Dosanjh as producer.
