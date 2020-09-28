Shefali Shah on Delhi Crime Getting International Emmys Nomination
Shefali Shah speaks about Delhi Crime getting nominated for International Emmys 2020.
The International Emmys announced its list of nominees for this year on Thursday, 24 September, and Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has been nominated in the Best Actor category, while the Shefali Shah-led Delhi Crime bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category.
Speaking about Delhi Crime getting a nomination Shefali Shah said in a statement,
"I’m beyond excited. I don’t know another show that deserves this more. Delhi Crime is one of the best things that happened to me. I am so proud to have been a part of the show, irrespective of nominations or awards. Of course, the recognition emphasises what I feel".
Shefali Shah essays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the officer in charge of investigating the Delhi gang-rape case. Delhi Crime follows the investigation of Delhi Police into finding the men who perpetrated the crime.
