Who is KJo to Make or Break Careers: Shatrughan on Sushant's Death

Ever since the debate on nepotism stirred up, post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, Karan Johar has been trolled on social media for 'promoting star kids.'

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, defending Karan, has now said that he cannot be blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Sinha said, "It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don’t think he sees himself that way at all."

He added that apart from launching star kids, Karan Johar has also given chance to a lot of new filmmakers.