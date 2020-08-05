Who is KJo to Make or Break Careers: Shatrughan on Sushant's Death
Karan Johar has been facing trolling on social media ever since the nepotism debate stirred up.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, defending Karan, has now said that he cannot be blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Sinha said, "It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don’t think he sees himself that way at all."
He added that apart from launching star kids, Karan Johar has also given chance to a lot of new filmmakers.
"My daughter has worked with Karan. He has worked to get where he is. Being born in a film family doesn’t automatically qualify you for success. Likewise being an outsider doesn’t disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star."Shatrughan Sinha
“I don’t think anyone can break your destiny. Jo kismet mein likha hai wohi hoga (You’ll get what’s written in your destiny). When I came to Mumbai from Patna, I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket. I was determined to be an actor at any cost. I had to face a lot of insults. I never forgot them,” he added.
