Bumble Apologises for Shutting Down Sharon Stone’s Dating Profile

Bumble later responded to her tweet acknowledging the oversight and said they had made sure her account wouldn’t be suspended again. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)” the company tweeted. Bumble also issued a statement saying, “Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified. Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble.”

Sharon Stone is best known for her roles 1992 drama Basic Instinct and 1995 crime film Casino. She has been married twice, the first to producer Michael Greenburg and then journalist Phil Bronstein, whom she divorced in 2004.