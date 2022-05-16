Sharad Pawar Post Case: Cops Seize Electronics From Actor Ketaki Chitale's Home
Six cases have been filed against Ketaki Chitale in five districts of Maharashtra.
Actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested two days back after a case was filed against her for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' Facebook post about NCP President Sharad Pawar, was brought to her home in Navi Mumbai to collect electronic evidence by the police on Monday, 16 May, as per a report by NDTV. The report adds that the police seized her phone and laptop after conducting a search.
Six cases have been filed against the 29-year-old actor in five districts of Maharashtra. She will remain in police custody till 18 May.
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule also criticised Ketki, calling her post "very unfortunate" and a misuse of social media. "The law will take its course," she said about the complaint against her.
