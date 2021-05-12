Shameful Neglect of Governance: Tisca Chopra on COVID Crisis

"We understand that it's a life, one cry for help is one life. I don’t think I’d be able to sleep at night if I wasn’t doing something to help people at this time; my conscience would kill me. It’s just shameful neglect of governance and I think all of us feel that very strongly. Despite that, if every single person steps up and helps two-three others around them, the problem can be mitigated. Last year was the trailer, this year is the main film — and it’s a horror," she told Hindustan Times.

She revealed that she started getting requests for plasma, beds, and oxygen after she took to social media to offer assistance. She added an informal group was created to properly organize the multiple requests.

"There’s a group for plasma, there’s a group for Delhi, and then Mumbai. We’re reaching out to whoever we know. If I know somebody in the South (of India), an actor or someone prominent, I reach out to them also, and then those people, in turn, start asking their network down south and so on," she said. Tisca has also been providing meals to frontline workers in Mumbai's hospitals.