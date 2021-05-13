Am Shaken: Mukesh Khanna's Elder Sister Passes Away

Kamal Kapoor had recovered from COVID-19 a few days back but passed away due to lung infection.

Actor Mukesh Khanna took to social media on Wednesday, 12 May, to mourn the death of his elder sister Kamal Kapoor. Kamal had recovered from COVID-19 a few days back but passed away due to lung infection.

Mukesh, who had quashed rumours about his death on Tuesday, wrote in Hindi on Facebook, "Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news about my death. But little did I know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away in Delhi. I am devastated".

The actor also shared that his sister had recovered from COVID, but succumbed to lung infection. "After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by Lung congestion. I don't know what God's will is. I am truly shaken for the first time in my life".

