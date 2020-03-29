When Shahid Kapoor Made Pancakes So Mira Rajput Could Take a Break
Actor Shahid Kapoor is making good use of self-quarantine and all the time he’s got at home. Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share pictures of her resting her feet as Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen.
Posting on Instagram she wrote, “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes #goodlife #tablesmightturn @shahidkapoor.” She followed it with another picture where Shahid’s culinary skills are at display. “Success! I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes @shahidkapoor.”
Celebrities have also been posting all kinds of throwback pictures and Mira shared an image from the days of her wedding celebrations. She wrote, “Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration ❤️”
Shahid Kapoor has home since mid-March, after the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey, got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak across India.
