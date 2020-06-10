Bollywood celebrities have recently been extending help to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of daily wage workers working in the film and television industry have lost their livelihoods due to the country wide lockdown.Shahid Kapoor, too has now extended support to around 40 background dancers, reports Times of India. Raj Surani, a former Bollywood dancer who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers, told the publication, “Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 and has stated that he will help them for the next 2 to 3 months.”“We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishq. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them we have even included those dancers who worked with him in ‘Dhating Nach’, ‘Shaandaar’, and ‘Agal Bagal’.”Raj Surani, on Shahid Kapoor helping background dancersAn enthusiastic dancer, Shahid has himself worked as a background dancer in films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.