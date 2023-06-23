Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Buys Property in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently bought agricultural land in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore. According to reports, the property is constructed on a land parcel spread over 1.5 acres and includes three houses and structures.
The house and structures built on the land parcel are spread over a carpet area of 1,750 sq ft, 420 sq ft, and 48 sq ft, respectively.
As per a report by the Economic Times, Suhana purchased the property from three sisters, Anjali Khote, Rekha Khote, and Priya Khote. It is located at Thal village in Alibaug in Raigad district, as per the agreement for sale. In addition, it was registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd.
As per the documents, the actor has paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh on the transaction. The contract was registered on 1 June 2023.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is gearing up for the release of her debut film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Based on the popular American comic 'The Archie', the film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja.
