SRK Video Calls 60-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer; Promises Financial Help

Priya Chakraborty, the daughter of the patient, spoke to India Today regarding the same, “SRK will pray for my mother's speedy recovery. He read a 'dua' for her." She also added that SRK promised to have fish from Shivani's kitchen provided it had no bones.

"SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones," Priya added.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is reeling from the success of his last film Pathaan. He is also gearing up for the release of Jawan in September co-starring Nayanthara. Moreover, he is also working on the highly anticipated Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki.