Shah Rukh Khan to Feature in Daughter Suhana Khan's Theatrical Debut: Report

Suhana, who is all set for the release of her OTT film, The Archies, will reportedly make her theatrical debut with a Siddharth Anand directorial in the lead role. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will be co-producing the film and will have an extended cameo in it, just like his character Dr Jahangir Khan in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

The film will also mark Shah Rukh's third collaboration with Siddharth after Pathaan and Tiger vs Pathaaan, which will release in 2024. As per reports, the untitled project will have a strong ensemble cast, and it is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.