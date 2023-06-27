ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan to Feature in Daughter Suhana Khan's Theatrical Debut: Report

As per reports, Suhana Khan will play the lead role in the untitled project, which will be co-produced by SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan to Feature in Daughter Suhana Khan's Theatrical Debut: Report
Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki, which are both set to hit the big screens by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, several reports are rife that the superstar is likely to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for her theatrical debut film.

Suhana, who is all set for the release of her OTT film, The Archies, will reportedly make her theatrical debut with a Siddharth Anand directorial in the lead role. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will be co-producing the film and will have an extended cameo in it, just like his character Dr Jahangir Khan in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

The film will also mark Shah Rukh's third collaboration with Siddharth after Pathaan and Tiger vs Pathaaan, which will release in 2024. As per reports, the untitled project will have a strong ensemble cast, and it is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

Coming back to The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, in addition to Suhana.

The film will premiere on Netflix this year.

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Suhana Khan 

