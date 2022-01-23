Shah Rukh Khan Sends Gifts to Egyptian Travel Agent Who Helped Indian Woman
The Indian woman shared the heartfelt story on Twitter.
Recently, a story about an Egyptian travel agent had gone viral. The agent booked tickets for an Indian woman without receiving the money as she ‘came from the country of SRK.’ Now, Shah Rukh Khan has sent signed photographs to the travel agent and his daughter.
Sharing her story on Twitter, the woman, Ashwini Deshpande had written, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk & he did! #SRK is king".
After reaching the country, she and her husband met with the agent and tagged SRK, requesting a signed photo for his daughter.
Shah Rukh, always known to oblige his fans, fulfilled the lady's wish. The actor's manager, Pooja Dadlani, reached out to them with signed photos and messages. Deshpande's latest post read, "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture."
