ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Attend Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Party In Italy

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash took place on a luxury cruise.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The second pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in France and Italy, and was a grand affair. Almost all of Bollywood was present to celebrate the couple. While Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share photos of them enjoying Italy and France, a video has surfaced of Shah Rukh Khan interacting with Ranbir Kapoor. Another video shows Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

In the video shared by a fan club of Shah Rukh, the superstar can be seen with his son AbRam and Ranbir. We also get a glimpse of Gauri Khan interacting with guests.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Take a look at Janhvi and Shikhar's video:

Suhana also took to Instagram on Sunday, 2 June, to share photos from Italy.

The Ambani family hosted Radhika and Anant's second pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise in Europe. The first was held earlier this year in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×