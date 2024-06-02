Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Attend Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Party In Italy

The second pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in France and Italy, and was a grand affair. Almost all of Bollywood was present to celebrate the couple. While Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share photos of them enjoying Italy and France, a video has surfaced of Shah Rukh Khan interacting with Ranbir Kapoor. Another video shows Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

In the video shared by a fan club of Shah Rukh, the superstar can be seen with his son AbRam and Ranbir. We also get a glimpse of Gauri Khan interacting with guests.