Shah Rukh Khan Praises Salman’s New Song in Latest #AskSRK Session

Shah Rukh Khan often likes to chat with his fans in a session he calls #AskSRK. The star answers a gazillion questions about himself, his children, his co-stars and other things under the bright blue sky.

But there’s only so much wit and charm he can add to the mundane questions that fans sometimes ask. Here’s a peek at Shah Rukh’s latest #AskSRK session, which also included a number of questions about his next project and social distancing.

He also praised Salman Khan’s new single ‘Pyaar Karona’ and called him an ‘amazing singer’ when one of the fans asked him about the song.