Shah Rukh Khan Praises Salman’s New Song in Latest #AskSRK Session
Shah Rukh Khan often likes to chat with his fans in a session he calls #AskSRK. The star answers a gazillion questions about himself, his children, his co-stars and other things under the bright blue sky.
But there’s only so much wit and charm he can add to the mundane questions that fans sometimes ask. Here’s a peek at Shah Rukh’s latest #AskSRK session, which also included a number of questions about his next project and social distancing.
He also praised Salman Khan’s new single ‘Pyaar Karona’ and called him an ‘amazing singer’ when one of the fans asked him about the song.
Was this a hint Shah Rukh just dropped about his next project, rumoured to be with Rajkumar Hirani?
Here’s SRK’s honest reply about quitting smoking.
Since the entire nation is on lockdown, shooting a film does seem a bit dicey.
Shah Rukh Khan tweeted some words of wisdom for everyone to follow during this period of crisis.
Well, we know what SRK will be telling Gauri Khan now.
He truly is the King Khan of Bollywood.
Finally, SRK ended the session, to go back to ‘doing nothing’ and concluded with one of his iconic dialogues. He wrote, “Thank you all for #AskSrk Need to get back to doing nothing. Please stay at home. Physical distancing. Hygiene. And respect all who r doing amazing work on ground. Just Love a lot more and do nothing...because ‘Jo kuch nahi karte woh kamaal karte hain..’”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
