SRK Nostalgic Over Video of US Navy Band Performing 'Swades' Song

Shah Rukh Khan said that he became 'nostalgic' after watching a video of the US Navy band performing the song Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera from his film Swades. "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker, @RonnieScrewvala, @arrahman, & everyone who made it possible," he tweeted. He replied to a tweet by India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu that said, "Thank you @usnavyband for a superb performance. #HappyHoli Let the colours & music brighten our lives!"