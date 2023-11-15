ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar Celebrate Diwali With Their Families In Alibaug

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam and Karan's kids enjoying on the beach have surfaced.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar Celebrate Diwali With Their Families In Alibaug
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Diwali with his family in Alibaug this year. Even Karan Johar's children Roohi and Yash were there for the family getaway. A couple of photos have surfaced on the internet, showing Shah Rukh, Gauri and the kids having fun on the beach.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Alibaug for Diwali this year.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Shah Rukh and his family in Alibaug for a short getaway.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Also Read

‘He Would Be Great’: Tom Hiddleston On Shah Rukh Khan Playing a 'Loki' Variant

‘He Would Be Great’: Tom Hiddleston On Shah Rukh Khan Playing a 'Loki' Variant
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shah Rukh looked stylish in a grey t-shirt and black trousers, while Gauri opted for a printed dress paired with sneakers. AbRam could be seen wearing a co-ord set. The children, along with SRK and Gauri, could be seen enjoying a ride on ATV motorcycles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Karan Johar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×