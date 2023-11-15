Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar Celebrate Diwali With Their Families In Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Diwali with his family in Alibaug this year. Even Karan Johar's children Roohi and Yash were there for the family getaway. A couple of photos have surfaced on the internet, showing Shah Rukh, Gauri and the kids having fun on the beach.
Shah Rukh looked stylish in a grey t-shirt and black trousers, while Gauri opted for a printed dress paired with sneakers. AbRam could be seen wearing a co-ord set. The children, along with SRK and Gauri, could be seen enjoying a ride on ATV motorcycles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)