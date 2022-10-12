Shah Rukh Khan Invites Chennai Fans To His Hotel; Books Five-Star Rooms For Them

Global megastar Shah Rukh Khan is adored for myriad reasons: his love and respect for his fans being one of them. After wrapping up his Chennai shoot schedule for Atlee Kumar's Jawaan, the actor agreed to a unique meet-and-greet for his Chennai Fan Club. He not only invited 20 of his fans to his five-star hotel suite but also booked two rooms for them, equipped with two on-call butlers. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for his ardent admirers came to fruition when his fans reached out to the superstar's management.