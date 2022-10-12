Shah Rukh Khan Invites Chennai Fans To His Hotel; Books Five-Star Rooms For Them
SRK was in Chennai for Atlee's Jawaan, which also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.
Global megastar Shah Rukh Khan is adored for myriad reasons: his love and respect for his fans being one of them. After wrapping up his Chennai shoot schedule for Atlee Kumar's Jawaan, the actor agreed to a unique meet-and-greet for his Chennai Fan Club. He not only invited 20 of his fans to his five-star hotel suite but also booked two rooms for them, equipped with two on-call butlers. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for his ardent admirers came to fruition when his fans reached out to the superstar's management.
Speaking to News18, Sudhir Kothari, who runs SRKChennaiFC on Twitter, detailed, "I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir (Shah Rukh Khan). They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot." The die-hard fan added that he received a call after a few days, informing him that the actor will be meeting them on 8 October.
Kothari revealed that SRK's management asked him to select 20 people from the fan club who'd meet the actor. He then, went on to detail the experience of finally meeting his role model.
He had booked two rooms for us and also took care of all our requirements. A manager along with two butlers were allotted to us and we could order anything from the menu. Sir told his staff that he would like to meet us individually in his suite. He gave us all enough time to interact, click pictures and even present him with our gifts. He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly.SUDHIR KOTHARI, ADMIN OF SRKCHENNAIFC ON TWITTER
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan fan
