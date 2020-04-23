Watch: SRK & Gauri Khan’s Office Turned into BMC Quarantine Zone

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan gave their 4-storey office space in Bandra to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to operate as a quarantine facility. Gauri Khan has now shared a video of the office being converted into a quarantine zone and has been refurbished according to the needs by Gauri Khan Designs.

The video shows the building is fully equipped with the essentials for those in need and has 22 beds which will be used in the upcoming weeks to aid the fight against COVID-19.