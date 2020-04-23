Watch: SRK & Gauri Khan’s Office Turned into BMC Quarantine Zone
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan gave their 4-storey office space in Bandra to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to operate as a quarantine facility. Gauri Khan has now shared a video of the office being converted into a quarantine zone and has been refurbished according to the needs by Gauri Khan Designs.
The video shows the building is fully equipped with the essentials for those in need and has 22 beds which will be used in the upcoming weeks to aid the fight against COVID-19.
Sharing the video, Gauri Khan wrote, “#GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk.”
Earlier, the BMC had tweeted a message of gratitude to Shah Rukh and Gauri for allowing them to use their office space.
“#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona” read BMC’s tweet addressed to SRK and Gauri.