Wish You All Love Beyond Restrictions: SRK on Valentine’s Day
Shah Rukh Khan is at his wittiest best even on Valentine’s Day. Taking to Twitter, the actor has a message for everyone as he and Gauri celebrate their 36th V-Day. “ 36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....,” wrote Shah Rukh, along with a photo of him and Gauri.
Sushmita Sen also celebrated her Valentine’s Day with daughters Reene, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Sushmita shared some photos in what looks like her house. The family and Rohman can be seen cutting a cake, expressing and celebrating their love for each-other.
Ahead of the special day, Rajkummar Rao also penned a long letter for girlfriend Patralekhaa.
