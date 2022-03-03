#AskSRK: SRK’s Witty Reply to Fan Saying ‘Filmo Mai Aao…Khabro Mai Nahi’
Shah Rukh Khan also answered a fan's question about his next releases.
Shah Rukh Khan announced his latest film Pathaan on Wednesday (2 March) and also hosted his popular #AskSRK for his fans' questions. He answered questions about Pathaan, his hiatus from the big screen, and more.
He tweeted, "So much love for the announcement. Thank u @yrf #SidAnand #Adi @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone for making me look good. And to thank u all lets do #AskSRK for 10 mins."
When a fan asked him when he'll announce his other films, Shah Rukh replied, "Yeh to enjoy karlo…sab aa jaega….kahaan jayega. All being made to entertain you all only."
In the announcement teaser for Pathaan, fans only got a glimpse of Shah Rukh stepping out of the shadows. The actor answered a fan's request for a look reveal with, "I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self…"
A social media user asked, "How do you feel getting back to a film set after this long? #AskSRK," to which Shah Rukh responded, "I only love and breathe films….set is where I belong. So it was like going back home."
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 release Zero with Anushka Sharma.
The actor also revealed that the shoot for Pathaan was "quite physical" but the team helped him.
Shah Rukh also had a witty reply to a fan's tweet that read, "#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear...Filmo mai aate reho...Khabro mai nahi."
The actor wrote, "Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan." He has been surrounded by controversy over the past few months, owing partly to his son Aryan Khan's arrest in the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) raid in October.
A fan also asked if Shah Rukh has watched Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Here's SRK's hilarious reply:
Before ending the session, Shah Rukh replied to a picture of his fans with a heartfelt message. He wrote, "If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally…thank you being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements. #Pathaan."
Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser for Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, on Twitter. The film is slated for release on 25 January 2023.
He wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."
