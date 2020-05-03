A host of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and others have come together for what’s being said to be India’s biggest fund raising concert titled ‘I for India’. The concert is being broadcast LIVE on Facebook on Saturday, 3 May at 7.30 pm.You can watch the concert here:The concert aims to raise crores of rupees for more than 100 groups providing food and other essential services during the Covid-19 crisis. According to the concert organisers, the money will be used to help those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.The variety show features singing, dancing, speeches and standup, and involves some of the biggest celebs across India. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)