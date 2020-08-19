SC Ruled All Points in Our Favour: Sushant's Family Lawyer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 19 August, rejected Rhea Chakraborty's petition and handed over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the CBI. In a press conference, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh welcomed the verdict and said it's an important day for the late actor's family.

"This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct", Singh said.