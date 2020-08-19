SC Ruled All Points in Our Favour: Sushant's Family Lawyer
The Supreme Court has handed over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the CBI.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 19 August, rejected Rhea Chakraborty's petition and handed over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the CBI. In a press conference, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh welcomed the verdict and said it's an important day for the late actor's family.
"This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct", Singh said.
Vikas Singh added that the top court said any other FIR in connection with the case will also be investigated by the CBI. "We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict".
On 28 July, an FIR was registered in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Dismissing the allegations, Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting for the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai.
