Sara and Vicky Donate to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Fund

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have joined the list of Bollywood actors who have made donations towards PM-CARES Fund and the Maharshatra Chief Minister’s Relief fund.

Vicky donated Rs 1 crore in total, but hasn’t specified how much he will be donating to the each of the funds. Sara has also pledged to make a donation to the national and state relief funds. The amount of donation has not be specified by her.