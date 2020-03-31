Sara and Vicky Donate to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Fund
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have joined the list of Bollywood actors who have made donations towards PM-CARES Fund and the Maharshatra Chief Minister’s Relief fund.
Vicky donated Rs 1 crore in total, but hasn’t specified how much he will be donating to the each of the funds. Sara has also pledged to make a donation to the national and state relief funds. The amount of donation has not be specified by her.
Sara shared a post regarding her donation which reads: “Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead. #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona”
Vicky took to Instagram to announce that he will make the donation. “While I am blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of rs 1 Crore to PM-CARES Fund and the Maharshatra Chief Minister’s Relief fund. We are in this together and we will win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future,” he wrote.
While Narendra Modi instituted the PM-CARES fund for any coronavirus-like disasters that might happen in the future, Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra founded the CM-Relief fund specifically for mitigating coronavirus cases.
