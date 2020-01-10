Sara Ali Khan Taken Aback After Being Kissed by a Fan on Her Hand
Sara Ali Khan was forcibly kissed by a fan.&nbsp;
Sara Ali Khan was forcibly kissed by a fan. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan Taken Aback After Being Kissed by a Fan on Her Hand

Sara Ali Khan often greets paparazzi whenever she is spotted outside her Pilates class. On Thursday, the actor was doing that when a fan came and forcibly kissed her hand. Sara, who was visibly upset by the behaviour, moved away instantly. A security person intervened and brushed the fan away. A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media.

Quite a few of her fans were upset with this. “Get a bodyguard Sara..this is so disgusting...,” one user wrote. Another one said, “What kind of a ridiculous attitude is this? Can't even respect girls.”

Earlier Sara was holidaying in Maldives with her brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita Singh. She took to Instagram to share quite a few photos.

