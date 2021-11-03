ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha Enjoy Manish Malhotra's Diwali Dinner

Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali get-together at his residence on Tuesday.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Rekha attend the Diwali dinner at Manish Malhotra's.</p></div>
Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali get-together at his residence on Tuesday. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying dinner with the designer. Veteran actor Rekha was among the guests as well and was seen posing in a white and gold saree.

The designer took to Instagram to share a picture from the get-together. "Dinner at home with these gorgeous girls", he wrote.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and&nbsp; Khushi Kapoor with Manish Malhotra.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan shared the picture on her Instagram and thanked Malhotra for the dinner. “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual", she wrote.

Sharing a photo with Rekha, Malhotra wrote, “Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite, one and only Rekha."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rekha with&nbsp;Manish Malhotra.</p></div>

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on Mili, and Good Luck Jerry.

