Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha Enjoy Manish Malhotra's Diwali Dinner
Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali get-together at his residence on Tuesday.
Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali get-together at his residence on Tuesday. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying dinner with the designer. Veteran actor Rekha was among the guests as well and was seen posing in a white and gold saree.
The designer took to Instagram to share a picture from the get-together. "Dinner at home with these gorgeous girls", he wrote.
Sara Ali Khan shared the picture on her Instagram and thanked Malhotra for the dinner. “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual", she wrote.
Sharing a photo with Rekha, Malhotra wrote, “Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite, one and only Rekha."
Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on Mili, and Good Luck Jerry.
