Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha Enjoy Manish Malhotra's Diwali Dinner

Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali get-together at his residence on Tuesday. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying dinner with the designer. Veteran actor Rekha was among the guests as well and was seen posing in a white and gold saree.

The designer took to Instagram to share a picture from the get-together. "Dinner at home with these gorgeous girls", he wrote.