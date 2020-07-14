Sara's Driver Tests COVID Positive, Actor & Family Found Negative
The actor thanked BMC for their help in her social media post.
Sara Ali Khan's driver has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor informed in a social media post. Confirming that she, along with her family have tested negative for the virus, Sara wrote, "My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions."
She added that the family alerted BMC on time and her driver has been shifted to a quarantine facility.
"A since thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance," concluded Sara.
Recently, Rekha's security guard was also found positive for the novel coronavirus, post which the actor's bungalow was sealed by the authorities. Following the rules, BMC put out an official notice outside the building declaring it a containment zone. They also made sure that the entire area was sanitized.
Earlier Boney Kapoor’s house help had tested positive and the family self quarantined themselves for 14 days. Post that came the news of one of Karan Johar’s staff testing postive and then Aamir Khan's staff too. It included two of Aamir’s bodyguards and his cook.
