Sanjay to Finish Dubbing for 'Sadak 2' Before Going for Treatment

The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged on Monday. Dutt's wife Maanayata had issued a statement asking fans and well-wishers to pray for him.

"I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase.There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to all Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessing, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity", the statement read.