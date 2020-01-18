This ‘Little Karate Kid’ Has Impressed Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is not that active on social media. However, on Friday he took to Instagram to write about son Shahraan's achievement in Karate class. In the post, Dutt said that Shahraan has been trying to pull off a full split for some time. And when he finally succeeded, his dad’s joy knew no bounds.
Sharing the photo of his son, Dutt wrote, “He finally pulled off a "Full-split" after days of practice! My little Karate kid.”
Apart from Karate, Shahraan loves to work out too.
Shahraan and Iqra, Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt’s twins, often feature in family posts on their father’s Instagram. On Christmas, Sanjay Dutt shared this message: "Nothing better than spending time with your family during the holiday season! Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas."
