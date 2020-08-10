Sanjay Dutt Returns Home After Receiving Treatment at Hospital

The actor had been admitted atLilavati Hospital on Saturday.

Published10 Aug 2020
Sanjay Dutt had been hospitalised on Saturday, 8 August, after complaining of chest discomfort. The actor had taken to Twitter to confirm that he has tested COVID-19 negative. Now, all seems to be well as Dutt has returned home after being discharged.

Photos have surfaced of Sanjay Dutt waving to his fans as he reaches home.

Sanjay Dutt had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sanjay Dutt reaches home.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sanjay Dutt had tweeted, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings".

