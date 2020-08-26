Sanjay Not as Critical as He's Made Out To Be: 'Torbaaz' Producer

Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and has been undergoing preliminary tests at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Rahul Mittra, the producer of Dutt's upcoming film Torbaaz on Netflix, said that the actor is not as critical as he is made out to be. The producer said i an interview to Times of India, that the actor was undergoing preliminary treatment at the moment and would emerge victorious in his battle.

Talking about reports claiming that Sanjay Dutt was terminally ill, Rahul said, “This is utter rubbish. Sanju is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai and results of certain tests have yet to come. He’s a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner - I don’t have an iota of doubt on this and this reaction is just not based on emotion but facts too. Please stop speculating, and if still you have to do something, just wish good for him."

His wife, Maanyata Dutt had also recently clarified they will soon be deciding on the future course of his treatment. She said that Dutt will be completing preliminary treatment in Mumbai with subsequent plans to shift him to a different hospital on hold. “We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases”.