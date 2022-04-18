Sanjay Dutt Says He ‘Cried for Over Two-Three Hours’ After Cancer Diagnosis

Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2020. In an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor said, "How to break it to me, that was a big issue. I could have broken somebody’s face. So, my sister came and told me. I said, ‘Okay, I got cancer, now what?’ Then you start planning things, will do this and that… But I did cry for over two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything. These flashes come and I said, ‘I am going to stop getting weak’."