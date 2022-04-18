Sanjay Dutt Says He ‘Cried for Over Two-Three Hours’ After Cancer Diagnosis
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2020.
Sanjay Dutt, who stars in K.G.F: Chapter 2 opened up about his cancer diagnosis and revealed that he 'cried for over two-three hours' thinking about his family.
Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2020. In an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor said, "How to break it to me, that was a big issue. I could have broken somebody’s face. So, my sister came and told me. I said, ‘Okay, I got cancer, now what?’ Then you start planning things, will do this and that… But I did cry for over two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything. These flashes come and I said, ‘I am going to stop getting weak’."
He also revealed that he went for a checkup after he felt breathless, "In the X-ray, my lungs were more than half covered in water. They had to tap the water out. They all were hoping it was TB (tuberculosis) but it turned out to be cancer."
Talking about his treatment, Dutt said, "They told me that I’d lose hair and other things would happen, I’d vomit, so I told the doctor ‘mereko kuch nahi hoga’, I’ll not lose hair, I’ll not vomit, I won’t lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day, every day. After every chemo (session) I did that."
He further said, "It was crazy, I used to go for chemo, Dubai, and then I used to go to the badminton court and play for two-three hours."
The film K.G.F: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and John Kokken.
