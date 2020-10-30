Full of Heart: Sanjana Shares John Green's Thoughts on Dil Bechara

Thanking Green for his words of appreciation Sanjana wrote, "“ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!”