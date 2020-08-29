Sanjana Sanghi Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s Claims on #MeToo
Sanjana Sanghi responds to Rhea’s claims on ‘Me Too’ allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi opened up about the Me Too allegations that were levelled against the actor in 2018. Talking about Rhea Chakraborty's claims, Sanjana said, "I have clarified and said enough as a woman and I don't wish to add anything more."
Rhea Chakraborty said in her interview with India Today, "Sushant was very upset with the Me Too allegations. Sanjana took over a month to clear the air. Even if I am in the US or anywhere in the world, anyone will have Google on their phone to know what's happening. Why will it take anyone so long to clarify?"
In 2018 when the Me Too allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput emerged, the actor released WhatsApp chats with Sanjana Sanghi to clarify the allegations against him. Sanjana too in her earlier interviews said that she didn't want to address a rumour citing it as a reason why she took a month to speak about it. She addded that there was no truth to the allegations.
