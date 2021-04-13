Samantha Questions Why Actors' Opinions About Issues Matter
'We're entertainers, not fact checkers,' she captioned the post
In her latest Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni talked about the rise in the demand for celebrities to speak up about important issues. "We're entertainers, Not fact-checkers. Why are actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world?" she wrote in the caption.
She believes that actors should be allowed to stick to entertaining, and added, "We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But canceling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each & every topic is a bit unfair, don't you think? Let us stick to what we do best .. making you fall in love with our performances. #whatdidshesay is a fun way to speak your mind .. what’s on your mind ? #reelit"
Recently, people on social media have been asking celebrities to use their platform to raise their voices about social issues. In the reel, she can be seen facing reporters' mics in a filter with the words "Them: We need your opinion on this important topic' written. In response, she leans back to ask 'wondering since when did actors' opinions matter soooo much'.
She posted the video as part of the #WhatchaSay trend which uses the audio from Jason Derulo's song of the same name, usually to expose the 'catch' in a statement or incident.
A few days ago, Samantha had posted her appreciation for Dhee and Arivu's song Enjoy Enjaami with the caption, "Wait..Have I been living under a rock? On loop now.. #EENJOYENJAAMI @musicsanthosh @dhee_ @Therukural This is just insane and @p@pallavi_85 my super talented one. Nailed the styling." Enjoy Enjaami became a viral sensation due to its powerful lyrics and strong visuals. The song celebrates the harmony of humans with nature, and pays tribute to Tamil plantation workers.
