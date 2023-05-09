ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Death Threat: Police Issues Lookout Notice For Indian Student in UK

Actor Salman Khan has been receiving death threats for quite a long time now.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
1 min read
The Mumbai police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against a third-year medical student who has been accused of sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan.

As per reports, the suspect hails from Haryana and was studying in the UK. However, his identity has not been revealed due to security and legal reasons.

According to a report by The Times of India, the police have ruled out any connection between the emails sent by the student and gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.

The police further stated that, prima facie, it is suspected that the email was sent to the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor as a prank after reading about the news in the media reports. The student allegedly sent the threatening email to Salman in the name of Brar in March 2023.

Salman has been receiving death threats for quite some time now. The actor opened up about the same during his appearance on a TV show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in his comeback film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh.

Topics:  Salman Khan 

