Salman Khan All Set to Launch His YouTube Channel

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to launch his YouTube channel called ‘Being Salman Khan.’ Salman has often shared glimpses of his personal space through funny videos and has received a great response for it. According to reports, through the YouTube channel, Salman will share moments from his personal life for fans.

Meanwhile, he is doing everything to educate fans and followers about the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, but with a coronavirus twist.

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from Maine Pyar Kiya. The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree's character in the movie.