Salman Khan Receives First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine

Salman wrapped the recent season of Bigg Boss in February. He will soon begin work on the third film of the Tiger franchise. The upcoming movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan whereas Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).