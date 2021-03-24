Salman Khan Receives First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine
The actor was clicked outside Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday, 24 March.
Salman Khan took to Twitter to share that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. A video of the actor visiting Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital was shared online. "Took my first dose of vaccine today....", Salman tweeted.
On Wednesday, Salman was clicked by the paparazzi as he visited the hospital. To put an end to speculations, Salman clarified that he had gone to take the vaccine.
Salman wrapped the recent season of Bigg Boss in February. He will soon begin work on the third film of the Tiger franchise. The upcoming movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan whereas Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).
