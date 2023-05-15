Salman Khan Posts Adorable Pics With Mom On Mother's Day

The superstar shared two pictures of his mother, Salma. In the first picture, he is seen looking at his mother while in the other picture, he is seen kissing and hugging his mother. Salma Khan has four kids Salman, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Tabu, took to the comment section to react to the image. She posted a heart emoji.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3. The film also has a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, as per reports. He was previously seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.