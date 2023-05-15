ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Posts Adorable Pics With Mom On Mother's Day

Salman Khan wrote a sweet message for his mother.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Salman Khan Posts Adorable Pics With Mom On Mother's Day
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Salman Khan took to Instagram to write about his beloved mother on Sunday, 14 May 2023. He took to Instagram to share a couple of adorable pictures with his mom in which he is seen hugging and kissing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman captioned the post, "Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay"

The superstar shared two pictures of his mother, Salma. In the first picture, he is seen looking at his mother while in the other picture, he is seen kissing and hugging his mother. Salma Khan has four kids Salman, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. 

Tabu, took to the comment section to react to the image. She posted a heart emoji.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3. The film also has a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, as per reports. He was previously seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read

Salman Khan Death Threat: Police Issues Lookout Notice For Indian Student in UK

Salman Khan Death Threat: Police Issues Lookout Notice For Indian Student in UK

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Salman Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×