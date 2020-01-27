Did You Know That Salman Owes a Cycle Mechanic Rs 1.25?
Salman Khan recently shared a funny anecdote at an initiative event for the Mumbai Police called ‘Umang’. Salman narrated an incident from his childhood when e had forgotten to pay Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic. While talking to Kapil Sharma, Salman revealed that he got to know about the loan when he paid a visit to the same mechanic to get his cycle's tyre fixed recently.
“I was wearing shorts and had no money on me. So, I told Kaka to repair it and that I would pay him later. That's when he told me that "Tu bachpan mein bhi aisa hi karta tha. Tune ek baar bahut pehle cycle theek karaya tha aur aaj tak uske paise nahi diye. Tera aaj bhi Rs 1.25 udhaar hai (You would do this even when you were young. A long time ago, once you asked me to repair your cycle but you never paid for it. Till date you owe me Rs 1.25)' I felt so embarrassed,” Salman said.
Salman also narrated another story about when he used to drive a scooter with half kerosene and half petrol to save money.
On the work front, Salman has two releases already planned for this year. On Eid, he will release a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and on Christmas he will release Kick 2.
(With inputs from IANS)
