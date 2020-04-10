Watch Salman Khan Enjoying ‘Breakfast With His Love’
Salman Khan is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel with his nephew Nirvaan Khan, where the two got stuck as the lockdown was announced. The actor shared a video of enjoying breakfast with his horse, where he can be seen feeding the horse some greens and also munching on those himself. Salman captioned the video, “Breakfast with my love...”
Recently, he also released a video message for all his fans on social media amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The video featured him, sitting along with Nirvaan, Sohail Khan’s son, sharing their experience of the lockdown.
Salman started by saying that the two had come to this house before the lockdown and got stuck there, “We came here for a few days and now we're stuck.” He asked Nirvaan that for how long hasn’t he seen his father, to which he replied, “It must have been three weeks. Salman added, “I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home.”
Nirvaan added, “I think it's better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends.” Salman concluded by saying, “The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story is that we're all terrified.”
Amid the lockdown in the country, Salman Khan had pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE). According to FWICE president B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers.
