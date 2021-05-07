Salman To Donate Rs 1500 to 25000 Cine Workers During COVID Crisis
Production house YRF will also contribute to senior citizen workers in the industry
Actor Salman Khan and the production house Yash Raj Films have decided to help workers in the film industry. Due to the lockdown because of the second COVID wave, many film projects were postponed which led to a lot of workers losing their source of income. Salman will be donating Rs 1500 each to 25,000 workers including technicians, make-up artists, and stunt artists.
Ashoke Dubey, general secretary of the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashoke Dubey told the Indian Express, “Salman Khan’s manager spoke to BN Tiwari (FWICE president) and asked us to send details of 25,000 workers from the federation."
"We did not see this situation coming as work had started off well from December. By February, many of our workers were getting jobs so all were happy. Then, the second wave hit and work opportunities closed down. We don’t even know when things will start again," he added.
BN Tiwari, president of FWICE told ETimes, “We have sent Salman Khan a list of names of the people in need and he has agreed to deposit the money.” He added that a list of 35,000 senior citizen workers has been sent to Yash Raj Fils and they've also agreed to extend support. YRF will pay Rs. 5000 and a monthly ration for a family. Both the actor and the production house will make the payments once the details are verified.
Salman Khan also partnered with an NGO to distribute meal packets to frontline workers. The makers of his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also decided that the proceeds from the film would go into providing COVID relief.
"Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. 'Radhe's' release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times," a spokesperson of Salman Khan Films had said.
Many celebrities continue to contribute to COVID relief to tackle the second wave of the virus. Those like Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shilpa Shetty have been working towards getting food to the needy. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, and Sonu Sood have been amplifying resources and trying to help people get better access to healthcare.
Even international celebrities have joined the cause. Recently Hugh Jackman amplified Priyanka Chopra's COVID fundraiser while Jennifer Aniston asked her fans to contribute towards relief aid in India. Talk-show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Lilly Singh, and singers Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello expressed their concern.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.