Salman To Donate Rs 1500 to 25000 Cine Workers During COVID Crisis

Ashoke Dubey, general secretary of the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashoke Dubey told the Indian Express, “Salman Khan’s manager spoke to BN Tiwari (FWICE president) and asked us to send details of 25,000 workers from the federation."

"We did not see this situation coming as work had started off well from December. By February, many of our workers were getting jobs so all were happy. Then, the second wave hit and work opportunities closed down. We don’t even know when things will start again," he added.

BN Tiwari, president of FWICE told ETimes, “We have sent Salman Khan a list of names of the people in need and he has agreed to deposit the money.” He added that a list of 35,000 senior citizen workers has been sent to Yash Raj Fils and they've also agreed to extend support. YRF will pay Rs. 5000 and a monthly ration for a family. Both the actor and the production house will make the payments once the details are verified.