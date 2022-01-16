Salman Khan Sues 'Neighbour' for Alleged Defamatory Statements

The agency reported that Judge Anil H Laddhad has posted the hearing on 21 January and has asked Kakkad to file his reply in court. Khan’s complaint reportedly also names two other people, who were also part of the interview, as respondents. Even Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Twotter have been named in the suit since the actor wants the interview to be removed.

The court denied Khan’s lawyers’ request for an interim injunction restraining Kakkad from making any other remarks about the actor. Kakkad’s lawyers have argued that their client should be given adequate time to file the reply. They further argued that they couldn’t go through the whole suit since they received the papers on Thursday.

Khan’s suit claimed that Kakkad had tried to buy a plot of land next to his Panvel farmhouse but the authorities cancelled the transaction since they deemed it illegal. Kakkad has allegedly levelled allegations against Khan of getting the transaction cancelled. Khan’s lawyers have stated that the “false, disparaging, and defamatory” statements are causing harm to the actor and his family.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)